Patna (Bihar) [India], June 14 (ANI): BJP's Bihar president Samrat Chaudhary on Wednesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting the state and will address a public rally in Munger on June 29.

He informed further that BJP national president JP Nadda will also visit the state and will address a public rally in Jhanjharpur.

Also Read | German Pharmacies Close in Protest Action.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Bihar and will address a public rally in Munger on June 29. BJP national president JP Nadda will be holding a public rally in Jhanjharpur," Chaudhary said.

This is Shah's fifth visit to the state in nine months since his party was ousted from power in the state in August 2022 after Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP, bringing an end to the coalition government in the state.

Also Read | Cyclone Biporjoy Effect on Maharashtra: Impact of Cyclonic Storm Likely To Be Less in State, Says Mumbai IMD Chief Sunil Kamble.

Last year, Amit Shah visited Punia, which is considered to be the capital of the Seemanchal region.

Later, in October, he visited Sitab Diara, the birthplace of late socialist stalwart Jai Prakash Narayan.

In February this year, he visited Valmakinagar and Patna the same day (Feb 25) and addressed Kisan Samagam organised on the birth anniversary of peasant leader Sahajanand Saraswati in Patna, in a bid to woo the Bhumihar community.

In April, Shah addressed a public meeting in Nawada.

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called a meeting of top Opposition leaders to mobilise the opposition against BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting will be held in Patna on June 23, JD(U) national president Lalan Singh said earlier.The meeting, which is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre, was originally scheduled to be held on June 12.

However, the meeting was postponed after several Opposition leaders, including Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, expressed their inability to attend the meeting on June 12, citing prior engagements and preoccupations.

Nitish Kumar has been rooting for Opposition unity since he left the National Democratic Alliance and joined the Grand Alliance to form a new government in August last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)