Mathura (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah's wife Sonal Shah offered her prayers at Shah Daan Ghati temple, Govardhan, on Wednesday, officials said.

"She paid her obeisance to the principal deity of Daan Ghati temple Govardhan," SHO Govardhan Nitin Kasana said.

She bathed the idol of Giriraj with curd, milk, honey, ghee and khandsari amid chanting of Vedic hymns, Pawan Kaushik, the priest of Daan Ghati temple said.

She was flanked by other family members as he performed the rituals, the priest said.

She also offered 'prasadam' and 'angavastram' (sacred cloth), the priest added.

Shah also offered her prayers to the principal deity in Mukharvind temple in Jatipura, Bhagwat Prasad Purohit, the priest of the temple said.

