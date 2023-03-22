The President of India, Droupadi Murmu has conveyed her greetings to her fellow citizens on the eve of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

In a message, the President has said, “On the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Sukladi, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens." Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram Statehood Day 2023: President Droupadi Murmu Extends Greetings to People of Both States on Foundation Day.

"These festivals, which are celebrated on the arrival of the Indian New Year, are symbols of our faith and carriers of our ancient culture. These festivals of happiness strengthen the spirit of social harmony and brotherhood in our society. We also express our gratitude to nature through these festivals." Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Wishes: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Other Leaders Extend Greetings to People on Birth Anniversary of the Revered Sant.

"May these festivals bind different communities of India in bonds of love, harmony and affection and bring happiness and prosperity for all”.

