Udaipur (Rajasthan), Nov 28 (PTI) India's G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and several officials of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday reviewed preparations for the first Sherpa meeting under the country's G-20 presidency to be held here from December 4 to 7.

India will assume the yearlong presidency of G20 on December 1 and more than 200 meetings of the bloc will be held across 55 locations in the country.

Shika Saxena, Deputy Director-Regional Tourism Office in Udaipur, said Kant and other officials minutely reviewed the arrangements.

They visited all the places where different G-20 events are proposed to be held. The also gave necessary instructions to district officials.

They visited the places where the delegates of participating countries will stay, apart from venues of meetings and cultural activities, including Hotel Leela Palace, Taj Fateh Prakash, Manek Chowk and Jag Mandir.

Later, they held a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt, Inspector General of Police Prafulla Kumar, District Collector Tara Chand Meena, Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma and other officers.

