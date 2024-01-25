New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Noting that the period of Amrit Kaal will be that of unprecedented technological changes, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said that people have a golden opportunity to take the country to new heights and contribution from every citizen will be crucial in achieving the goals.

In her Address to the Nation on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, the President said the nation is in the early years of Amrit Kaal - the period leading to the centenary of Independence - and urged people to abide by the fundamental duties.

She said these duties are essential obligations of every citizen towards making Bharat a developed nation when it completes 100 years of independence.

"The nation is in the early years of Amrit Kaal, the period leading to the centenary of Independence. This is the time of an epochal transformation. We are given a golden opportunity to take the country to new heights. Contribution from every citizen will be crucial to achieve our goals. For this, I will appeal to all my fellow citizens to abide by our Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Constitution," the President said.

"These duties are essential obligations of every citizen towards making Bharat a developed nation when it completes 100 years of independence. Here, I think of Mahatma Gandhi who had rightly said, 'No people have risen who thought only of rights. Only those did so who thought of duties'," she added.

The President also talked about the challenges and opportunities provided by technological advances like Artificial Intelligence.

"The period of Amrit Kaal is also going to be the period of unprecedented technological changes. Technological advances like Artificial Intelligence and machine learning have moved from headlines into our daily lives at a breathtaking speed. There are numerous areas of concern in the foreseeable future, but there are also exciting opportunities ahead, especially for the youth."

She said the youth should be encouraged to unleash their full creative potential.

"They are exploring new frontiers. We need to do all we can to remove hurdles from their path and let them unleash their full potential. What they want is equality of opportunity. What they want is not the same old rhetoric of equality, but the realisation of our cherished ideal of equality. It is, after all, their confidence that is building the India of tomorrow," she said.

The President said that the mind of the youth is shaped by teachers, who are the real architects of the nation's future.

"I would also like to make a thankful mention of our farmers and labourers who toil silently and make a mighty contribution to creating a better future for the nation. On the eve of this auspicious occasion, India also gratefully salutes the members of our Armed Forces, Police and Para-military Forces, without whose valour and vigil we would not have scaled the great heights we have," the President said.

"She also offered her greetings to the members of the judiciary and civil services. My Republic Day greetings to the officials of India's missions abroad and the diaspora community! Let us all dedicate ourselves to serve the nation and fellow citizens in every way we can. My best wishes to all of you in this endeavour," she added. (ANI)

