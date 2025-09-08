Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 8 (ANI): Amritsar Commissionerate Police claimed to have busted a major heroin trafficking cartel in Punjab's Amritsar and recovered 8.187 kg of the drug, which was allegedly being operated from Pakistan.

Five people, including notorious smuggler Soni Singh, were arrested following a series of disclosures and raids, police said on Monday.

Punjab DGP in a post on X said, "In a major blow to cross-border narco-terror networks, Commissionerate Police Amritsar busts a heroin trafficking cartel operating from #Pakistan and recovers 8.187 Kg Heroin. On sequential disclosures and raids, 5 members are arrested, including notorious smuggler Soni Singh @ Soni with multiple NDPS cases."

Police said that the syndicate used hotels as contraband dumps to circulate consignments further into the network.

"Preliminary investigation reveals the syndicate used hotels as contraband dumps to circulate consignments further into the network. Backward & forward linkages are under probe to identify handlers, supply chains, and financial networks," they said.

Earlier, in an intelligence-led operation, Amritsar Commissionerate Police apprehended three operatives involved in a cross-border organised arms & narco-hawala network, informed the DGP Punjab Police.

The gang was smuggling heroin and weapons from Pakistan and had an active presence in the border areas of Punjab.

Preliminary investigation reveals the arrested accused, Harpreet Singh & Gurpal Singh, who earlier went to Malaysia, are linked with cross-border smugglers. On their disclosure, police recovered 2.02 kg of Heroin and two .30 bore pistols, according to the police.

Their associate Ranjodh Singh is also arrested with two pistols and ₹3.5 Lakh drug money, which was meant to be routed via hawala. Recovery: 2.02 Kg Heroin, 4 Pistols (including 1 Glock 9MM), ₹3.5 Lakh drug money.

A case is registered at PS Gate Hakiman, and further investigation is underway to expose the complete nexus.

The Punjab Police reiterated its commitment to dismantling narco-terror and organised crime networks to safeguard Punjab. (ANI)

