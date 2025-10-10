Amritsar (Punjab) [India], October 10 (ANI): In a joint operation with Amritsar Rural Police, the Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab, recovered 3 kg of ICE (Methamphetamine) during a surprise check near Bhaini Rajputtan village, officials said on Friday.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Gharinda, and a technical investigation is underway to identify the smugglers and uncover their network.

Taking to X, Punjab Police stated that "@PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to dismantling narcotics supply chains and ensuring a drug-free #Punjab."

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, the Amritsar Rural Police achieved another significant breakthrough by arresting one person and recovering two hand grenades from his possession.

According to officials, the arrested accused is a resident of Tarn Taran district and had been in contact with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agents. The consignment was allegedly received across the border.

DGP Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said, "Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused was in contact with Pakistan's ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) agents and had received the consignment cross-border."

An FIR has been registered against the accused at Police Station Gharinda in Amritsar.

The DGP further stated, "Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network. FIR has been registered at PS Gharinda #Amritsar. Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to neutralising terror networks, eliminating organised crime and ensuring peace and public safety across the state."

Earlier on October 9, Counter-Intelligence Jalandhar busted a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated and recovered 2.5 kilograms of IED "intended for a targeted attack", police said, adding that two operations were apprehended.

In a post on X, DGP, Punjab police wrote, "In a breakthrough against #Pakistan's ISI-backed terror network, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar busts a Babbar Khalsa International (#BKI) terror module operated by #UK-based handlers Nishan Jaurian and Adesh Jamarai on the directions of BKI mastermind Harwinder Singh Rinda and recover 2.5Kg #IED (Improvised Explosive Device)/RDX and 1 remote control."

"Two operatives who were identified as Gurjinder Singh and Diwan Singh were apprehended from Jalandhar, DGP Yadav added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the IED was "intended for a targeted terror attack", DGP Yadav said, adding that a First Information Report has been registered at PS SSOC, Amritsar, under relevant sections of UAPA and the Explosives Substances Act. (ANI)

