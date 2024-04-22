New Delhi, April 22: Amroha constituency, one of the most anticipated seats in Uttar Pradesh, will see a contest between the INDIA bloc's candidate and sitting MP Kunwar Danish Ali and the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Kanwar Singh Tanwar. Amroha Lok Sabha seat will go to polls in the second phase on April 26 along with Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Mathura and Bulandshahr seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Danish Ali, who won the seat on the Bahujan Samaj party's ticket in the 2019 elections, has been fielded on the Congress ticket this time. He joined the Congress party in the national capital on March 20. Amroha is one of the 17 Lok Sabha seats allocated to the Congress in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. BJP has again fielded Kanwar Singh Tanwar for the second time after he lost to Danish in the 2019 election. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Suspended BSP Leader Danish Ali Joins Congress, Says ‘Join To Fight Against Divisive Forces’ (Watch Video)

BSP, on the other hand, has fielded Mujahid Hussain from the seat. In the 2019 elections, Danish Ali got 6,01,082 votes while BJP's Kanwar Singh Tanwar got 5,37,834 votes. Congress Sachin Choudhary got 12,510 votes. Danish Ali earlier said that the entire Congress and Samajwadi Party are with him and his victory is going to be almost double the number of votes as in the last election.

Marking the first joint election rally of the INDIA bloc for the Lok Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared the stage in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha on April 20 where they launched a blistering attack at the ruling BJP over a range of issues including electoral bonds, farmers' issues and unemployment. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his election visit to Amroha on Friday, played Dholak and praised Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami for his performance in the World Cup tournament.

Notably, Amorha is famous for its mango production and Dholak manufacturing. Slamming the previous state governments in Uttar Pradesh for "ignoring problems of farmers", the Prime Minister said that the BJP government is working day and night to ease the lives of farmers. "This area of Amroha and Western Uttar Pradesh is also known for its hardworking farmers. During Congress, SP, and BSP governments, here the problems of the farmers were neither heard nor seen nor cared for. But the BJP government is working day and night to reduce the problems of the farmers," he said. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Chief Mayawati Slams Amroha MP Danish Ali for ‘Betraying’ People of Constituency

Voting for phase one of the Lok Sabha election concluded on April 19. Next, the state will once again poll in phases two, three and four on April 26, May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively. The votes will be counted on June 4.

