Amroha, April 21: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday accused Amroha MP and former BSP leader Danish Ali of "betraying" people of the constituency and the party. Ali, who won the Lok Sabha seat in 2019 on a BSP ticket, was expelled from the party "for anti-party activities" in January this year. He later joined the Congress, which fielded him from Amroha.

"The person who won on the BSP ticket did not took care of the people or their development. He betrayed the people and the party," Mayawati said, without taking any name. Addressing a rally here in support of BSP candidate from Amroha Mujahid Hussain, she said, "A person from Muslim community betrayed us but we did not punish the entire community for this. In his place, we have given a ticket to Mujahid Hussain from Amroha." Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP Chief Mayawati Confirms Bahujan Samaj Party To Contest Upcoming Polls Alone, Says 'Rumours About Alliance are Fake'.

Attacking the Congress, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "After Independence, the Congress ruled the country and states but because of its wrong policies and work culture, it lost power in many parts of the country. The same situation is with its allies...that is why the BJP came to power at the Centre."

She also hit out at the BJP, saying "due to the casteist, capitalist and communal policies of the BJP", the party will have to face a tough fight in this parliamentary election. "Even one-fourth of their guarantees have not been fulfilled. The BJP will not sail through easily in the polls if EVMs are not tampered with," she claimed.

The BSP supremo accused the ruling BJP of spending most of its time and strength on making its favourite capitalists richer and saving them as it is with their financial support that this party (BJP) and other parties run their organisations and contest elections which has also been "exposed" through the electoral bonds data. BSP Chief Mayawati Demands Bharat Ratna for Kanshi Ram, Says 'Neglect of Dalit Personalities Is Not Correct'.

"Like the Congress, the BJP has also politicised the central probe agencies," she said. "The condition of Muslims and other minorities is also not good. In the past few years, it is because of the BJP-RSS government that their development has been affected. Atrocities are being committed in the guise of Hindutva," she alleged.

The BSP that partnered with the Samajwadi Party in the 2019 polls has decided to go solo in this election. Kanwar Singh Tanwar, the BJP candidate from Amroha, won the seat in 2014, but was defeated in 2019 by Danish Ali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a rally in support of Tanwar in Amroha on Friday (April 19). Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav held a joint rally here on Saturday. Polling in Amroha will be held in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 26.