Aligarh (UP), May 6 (PTI) The Aligarh Muslim University on Saturday initiated the process to hold an election for teachers' representatives to the Executive Council by appointing a chief election officer.

The development comes ahead of the council's meeting for empanelling the next vice chancellor of AMU.

According to an official notification issued by the AMU, Professor Mohhamad Parwez has been appointed as the chief election officer to conduct the elections for selecting the four teachers' representatives.

The teachers are elected to the council for a period of three years. The elections were last held in 2018 and the term of the representatives elected back then ended in 2021, AMU officials said.

Senior faculty members had last month announced that if elections to several democratic institutions of the university were not announced at an early date, the "teachers would have no option but to start an agitation to press for their demand".

Professor Aftab Alam, a senior faculty member who was earlier representing the teachers in the council, welcomed the development.

"No elections have been held since 2018 and this step was long overdue. We are now awaiting the notification of dates because any further delay in holding these elections will lead to delay in the appointment of the next vice chancellor," he said.

