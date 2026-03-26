Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 26 (ANI): A massive surge of pilgrims is being witnessed at the Katra base camp as devotees continue to arrive in large numbers to offer prayers at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine during the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festival.

According to the officials, the constant flow of pilgrims has sustained a vibrant and devotional atmosphere at the base camp. Katra, the base camp of the holy Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, is witnessing such a massive surge of devotees as the ongoing Navratri festival has drawn pilgrims across the country.

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Authorities have made the necessary arrangements to manage the heavy rush and ensure smooth conduct of the yatra, with facilities and security measures functioning efficiently.

Similarly, on Wednesday, the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi witnessed a huge rush of devotees, as the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festival continues to attract devotees from across the country.

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According to official sources, 2.4 lakh devotees have already paid obeisance during the initial days of Navratri, and the inflow remains steady with a continuous movement of pilgrims along the track from Katra to the Bhawan.

Authorities earlier had to regulate registrations due to the unprecedented rush; however, the yatra is presently proceeding smoothly under strict crowd management and security arrangements. Adequate deployment of security personnel, medical teams, and support staff has been ensured to facilitate a safe and hassle-free pilgrimage.

Officials have advised devotees to undertake the journey only after proper registration and to strictly follow all guidelines issued by the administration.

The registration for the pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji was temporarily suspended on the eve of March 21 due to a heavy inflow of devotees during the Navratri festival, but resumed by 4 AM on March 22.

The surge in footfall comes in the wake of the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festival, hence drawing thousands of devotees from across the country to seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji. (ANI)

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