Srinagar, Jul 17 (PTI) Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Managing Director Rupinder Singh Sodhi on Sunday urged Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to identify a suitable land to set up a new dairy plant in the UT, an official spokesperson said.

Sodhi, accompanied by JKMPCL CEO Gaurav Sharma, informed Sinha that the implementation of Integrated Dairy Development Scheme has resulted in registering a three-time increase in the milk procurement of JKMPCL in three years.

While briefing about the achievements made by Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producers Cooperative Limited, Sodhi informed that JKMPCL is eyeing to achieve Rs 325 crore worth turnover this year, the spokesman said.

He apprised the Lt Governor on the efforts being made for increasing the milk production capacity in J-K and also shared the need for identifying a suitable land for developing the new dairy plant.

It was informed that JKMPCL has paid Rs 350 crore in the last two years for milk procurement to small and marginal farmers, providing them better livelihood especially during Covid times, the spokesperson said.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation sells products under the Amul brand.

