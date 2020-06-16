Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Anamika Shukla Case: 3 More Arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 10:03 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | Anamika Shukla Case: 3 More Arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), June 16 (ANI): Three more persons have been arrested by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh on Monday in connection with the Anamika Shukla case that pertains with the appointment of teachers allegedly using fake documents in schools across the state.

The police have identified the arrested persons as Pushpendra Singh, Anand and Ramnath. The police alleged that the three were arrested for aiding the appointment of several teachers by using fake documents in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya through the documents of one application in Prayagraj, Amethi, Raibareilli, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Aligarh, Kasganj and Baghpat districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Due to High Fever, Breathing Issues.

Earlier, two suspects in the case were arrested on June 6 and June 14.

Notably, Shukla on June 10 appeared before Gonda basic education officer and alleged that her educational certificates were "misused" to take up jobs at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Schools. The case came to light after an FIR was lodged against Shukla for allegedly withdrawing over Rs 1 crore in salary for over a year from 25 different schools.

Also Read | Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain Admitted to Hospital After he Complained of High Fever & Breathing Issues: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement