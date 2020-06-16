Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital Due to High Fever, Breathing Issues

New Delhi, June 16: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to a hospital in the national capital on Tuesday following high fever. According to a a report by ANI, the minister complained of breathing issues along with high fever. He has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Delhi. "Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing", the ANI tweet read.

In the last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also got himself tested for coronavirus after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief complained of fever and sore throat, reported news agency ANI. According to media reports, the Delhi Chief Minister was unwell and was experiencing fever for few days. Kejriwal has isolated himself at his residence and all his meetings till June 9 afternoon have been cancelled. Kejriwal tested negative for COVID-19.

Here's the tweet:

Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain has been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/77EBj5XrVN — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

In the last week, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and his mother, Madhavi Raje Scindia, were admitted to a private hospital in Delhi after they tested positive for coronavirus. They were admitted to Max Hospital in Saket after developing fever and sore throat. While his mother was asymptomatic, Scindia had mild symptoms.

