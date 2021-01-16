Port Blair, Jan 16 (PTI) Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, pushing the tally in the Union Territory to 4,979, a health department official said on Saturday.

The three fresh cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

The Union Territory now has 22 active cases, the official said.

Four more persons were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,895.

The death toll remained at 62 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, he added.

