Port Blair, May 20 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands COVID-19 tally rose to 6,709 as 35 more people tested positive for the infection while three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 95, a health department official said on Thursday.

The union territory now has 229 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

Twenty-six more people were cured of the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 6,385.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the union territory now is 95.28 per cent.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested more than 3.80 lakh samples for COVID-19.

More than 1.17 lakh people have been inoculated in the archipelago so far, he said.

