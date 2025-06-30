Annamayya (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 30 (ANI): Three people died and five other persons sustained serious injuries after a lorry collided with a tempo traveller in Andhra Pradesh's Annnamayya district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at Kurabalakota Mandal of the Tamballapalle Constituency, near Dommanna Bavi

Mudivedu Sub-Inspector Dilip stated that an unidentified lorry hit the tempo traveller

The critically injured individuals were immediately shifted to Madanapalle Government Hospital via the 108 ambulance service.

Transport Minister Mandipalli Ram Prasad Reddy took cognizance of the road accident in Annamayya district and expressed his deep sorrow over the incident.

The Minister instructed the officials at Madanapalle Government Hospital to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured.

He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

The Minister directed the transport authorities to initiate prompt rescue operations at the accident site.

Mudivedu Sub-Inspector Dilip said that a case has been registered, and further investigation is underway in the matter. (ANI)

