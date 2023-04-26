Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to coordinate with the Central Government and take measures to bring back stranded Telugus from strife-torn Sudan.

The Chief Minister told the officials to also make travel arrangements to bring back stranded Telugus safely.

Also Read | Delhi Mayor Election 2023: BJP Withdraws Candidates From MCD Mayoral, Deputy Mayoral Polls.

The Chief Minister also asked them to ensure that they are sent to their native places on their return to India and advised officials to extend all possible support to the stranded Telugus, in the same manner the state did during Ukraine crisis.

Officials told the Chief Minister that 56 Telugu persons were stranded in Sudan and steps would be initiated to bring them back safely.

Also Read | Wrestlers' Protest: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams BJP, Says ‘When Arrogance of Party Is Sky High, Voices Are Crushed’.

While on Wednesday, the third batch of another 135 stranded Indians, aboard the second IAF C-130J aircraft, left strife-torn Sudan under 'Operation Kaveri' launched by India to evacuates Indians stranded in Sudan.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan, received the second batch of the 148 evacuated Indians as the first IAF C-130J reached Jeddah airport on Wednesday.

Earlier, naval vessel INS Sumedha reached Jeddah port with 278 evacuated passengers. "#OperationKaveri in full swing. The second IAF C-130J flight departs Port Sudan for Jeddah, carrying another 135 passengers. This is the third batch of evacuees under #OperationKaveri," MEA tweeted.

As the fighting between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary groups intensified in the capital Khartoum, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed on Monday that its 'Operation Kaveri' to evacuate its citizens from battle-torn Sudan is underway and about 500 Indians had reached Port Sudan.

In a recent development, warring factions in Sudan have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire on Monday after the US and Saudi Arabia mediated the truce. At the same time, countries are engaged in evacuating their citizens from the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)