India News | Andhra CM, Governor Condole Deaths in Vedadri Road Mishap

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the loss of lives in the road accident on Wednesday near Vedadri village in Krishna district, in which 10 people were killed and several others were injured, when the tractor in which they were travelling was hit by a lorry, on their return from a pilgrimage to a nearby temple.

Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed deep shock and anguish over the road accident and conveyed his deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved families.

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the loss of human life in the mishap. He conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

According to the police, there were 26 persons in the tractor at the time of the accident. The police said that the victims have been identified as residents of Gopavaram village, Errupalem Mandal in Khammam district of Telangana, who were heading to Vedadri to visit the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. (ANI)

