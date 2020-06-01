India News | Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to Meet Amit Shah in Delhi Tomorrow

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 1 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Delhi on Tuesday where he is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Reddy will explain the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and the tests held on a massive scale in the state.

The Chief Minister is likely to bring to the notice of Shah the state's financial position that has been adversely affected due to lockdown.

He is likely to speak with the Home Minister on issues related to migrant labour and other issues related to the state. He may also meet with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (ANI)

