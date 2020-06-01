Executive Coach Dr Taryn Stesjkal Encourages People to Stay Positive Amidst the Crisis

Tough times are upon us. Lives are at risk. People are confined to their homes, and businesses are failing. Healthcare is crippled, and governments are baffled. Patience is being tested, and tempers are flaring.

Some adhere to the rules and take every precaution to be safe. While some blatantly break the rules either as a form a rebellion or irritability. This behavior gets us deeper and longer in trouble. It is imperative for every human being on this planet to stay resilient and fight the disease.

A lot of people have lost hope for the survival of humanity and have stopped caring altogether. It is times like these where we need to keep our chin up and gather every bit of physical and mental strength and face this adversity. Resilience expert Dr. Taryn Stejskal shows us how to adapt and face this new lifestyle change in 2020.

Dr. Taryn Marie Stejskal is a management consultant and motivational speaker who teaches corporates and individuals on how to be resilient in daily life. She says, “Motivation and confidence is one of the first elements people lose when they suffer any kind of trauma. The will to survive and excel is quickly destroyed. I try to alleviate such thoughts and elevate the sense of power and resilience in people through my methods.” Dr. Stejskal has developed five methods through which people can learn how to be brave and courageous during the toughest of times.

1. Self-awareness – Being aware of your mental and emotional strengths and weaknesses is the first step to finding your intellectual self.

2. Constructive goals – To be engaged in the pursuit of goals that would bring you peace and joy while fighting all of its challenges.

3. Social network – Relying entirely on self for all things material or otherwise is a negative approach. Being open about your feelings and needs, and receiving the same openness in return will boost your morale.

4. Thankfulness – Showing gratitude for every little factor in your life.

5. Proficiency – The ability to find the best possibilities out of every situation.

Later this year, Dr. Stejskal will be able to explain these five points further when her books Flourish or Fold: The Five Practices of Particularly Resilient People release. She adds, “My practices could be difficult for some people, but the results it brings are always positive.” Challenges are efficiently dealt with if only the will to overcome it is formed. If every person today practices social distancing and keeping their selves and surroundings clean, the world will get rid of the coronavirus faster than it is currently speculated.