New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday urged the Centre to help red chili farmers under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) in view of fall in prices.

Naidu held a discussion with Union Agriculture Minister Shiraj Singh Chouhan through video conference, an official statement said.

In the meeting, Naidu urged the Union minister to provide assistance to farmers under MIS for red chilli farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

Chouhan gave assurance that his ministry will soon find solutions for the betterment of the red chili farmers of Andhra Pradesh.

The MIS scheme is implemented in a situation when the market price falls by 10 per cent compared to the previous normal year.

Naidu pointed out that the market price of red chilli has fallen more than this in Andhra Pradesh.

Therefore, he said, the central government should provide help according to this scheme.

