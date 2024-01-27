Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): The newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president, YS Sharmila, inspected the Gundlakamma Reservoir Project on Saturday and expressed concern over the neglected state of the irrigation project in the Prakasam district.

The Kandula Obula Reddy Gundlakamma Reservoir Project is an irrigation project in the Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh. The project is located across the Gundlakamma River, near the village of Chinnamallavaram.

The project, initiated by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy with an investment of Rs 750 crore, aimed to irrigate lakh acres and provide drinking water to 12 mandals and Ongole town in the Prakasam district.

However, the gates of the project are reported to be in disrepair, prompting strong criticism from YS Sharmila Reddy, the current APCC Chief.

According to YS Sharmila, "Officials on site attribute the damaged gates to a lack of maintenance, emphasising the need for immediate repairs to prevent further deterioration. They argue that the repairs required are a consequence of errors in project management rather than intentional neglect."

The YSRCP government, led by Jagan, faces accusations of prioritising political celebrations, such as Minister Sankranti dances, over crucial infrastructure maintenance.

Critics argue that this negligence endangers not only the Gundlakamma project but also other vital initiatives like the Veligonda project, the largest with a capacity of 40 TMC.

TDP's allegations of Jalayagnam robbery have been dismissed as baseless, with officials emphasising the importance of ongoing maintenance for the sustained success of any project.

Neglect, they argue, puts at risk the crops planted under the Gundlakamma project, which are now in danger of drying up.

The call for attention extends beyond the Gundlakamma project, highlighting the shelving of the Veligonda project, designed to irrigate 4.50 lakh acres.

Critics claim that neither Chandrababu nor YSR JaganReddy took tangible steps in the last decade to address the maintenance needs of these critical water projects.

As concerns grow over the state's approach to infrastructure management, YS Reddy urges citizens to remain vigilant, warning that without immediate intervention, the entire Gundlakamma project could be on the brink of collapse.

The plea concludes with a stark reminder that neglecting the legacy projects of YSR jeopardises the very ambitions and principles they were built upon.

Earlier on Friday, Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila Reddy alleged that some leaders of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) have adopted "dictatorial tendencies" and are attempting to rewrite the Constitution.

While addressing the media, Sharmila emphasised the unfair treatment of weaker sections by regional parties turned dictatorial, highlighting the need for equal representation. (ANI)

