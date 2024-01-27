Kalaburagi, January 27: AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that efforts are on to keep the constituents of opposition bloc INDIA united. Talking to reporters at the Kalaburagi airport, Kharge said he had written letters to all in the bloc in this regard including West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. Nitish Kumar Likely To Take Oath As Bihar CM for Ninth Time on January 28

On speculation that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may quit today, Kharge said: "I don't have information regarding Nitish's resignation. I even don't know whether he had met the Governor. "If democracy has to survive, we have to be united. Our efforts are in that direction," he said. Mamata Banerjee To Go Solo in West Bengal: Congress Was Making Unreasonable Demands, Prioritising CPI; TMC on Alliance Collapse

If any statement is made right now, it will create confusion, he said. "I will speak after reaching Dehradun and gathering all the information. It will be good if like-minded political parties contest under the India bloc," Kharge said.

