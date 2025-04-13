Anakapalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The death toll in the fire at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh's Anakapalli district has risen to eight, officials said, adding that seven others sustained critical injuries in the explosion that occurred on Sunday.

Fire officials rushed to the scene upon receiving information about the explosion at the firecracker unit located at Kailasapatnam, under the Kotavuratla mandal of the district.

Also Read | 'I Seek Forgiveness': Mayawati Allows Sacked Nephew Akash Anand Into Party After Public Apology.

According to Fire Officer D. Niranjan Reddy, the cause of the blast appears to be due to manual error.

"Today, around 1 pm, we received a call saying that a major explosion has taken place. We immediately rushed to the spot. Three fire tenders and 50 personnel were deployed. Eight people lost their lives, and seven others were seriously injured. The cause of the explosion seems to be a manual error," Reddy said.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 14: BR Ambedkar, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matteo Guendouzi and Adrien Brody - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 14.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has ordered a detailed investigation into the incident.

Following the incident, Naidu spoke to the District Collector, SP and Home Minister Anita about the incident and instructed officials to submit a detailed report.

In a post on X, CM Naidu said, "I spoke to the District Collector, SP and Home Minister Smt Anita about the incident and ordered that better medical services be provided to those injured in the accident. I inquired about the number of workers present in the factory at the time of the accident and their current condition. We will support the affected families. I urge them to be brave. I have ordered officials to conduct an investigation into the incident and submit a report."

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fire accident.

He has also urged the state government to extend full support to the victims and their families.

Jagan conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and those seriously injured in the incident. He directed YSR Congress Party leaders to stand by the affected families and offer all necessary assistance during this difficult time.

He also urged the state government to take all necessary steps to provide proper medical treatment to the injured and to assist the affected families in every possible way to help them recover.

Former Andhra Pradesh Minister and YSRCP leader Gudivada Amarnath said, "...I request the state govt to implement regulatory measures on such industries...we express our condolences. The YSRCP family will support all the families who have lost their family members and the families of the injured who are undergoing treatment..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)