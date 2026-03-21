Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): After a sudden surge in LPG bookings, Andhra Pradesh Civil Supplies, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Manohar Nadendla urged citizens not to panic, assuring them of adequate stocks. He also said that deliveries are continuing uninterrupted.

Speaking to reporters here, Nadendla said, "Andhra Pradesh has approximately 1.6 crore LPG gas connections on a regular basis, thanks to the support from the Government of India and the three oil marketing companies. We have been assuring the people of Andhra Pradesh that as of today, the deliveries are continuing uninterrupted. We have adequate stocks. We request that people not panic because the bookings have suddenly shot up."

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He stated that the state government is exploring options to educate people about alternative fuels like piped natural gas (PNG) in urban areas.

"We are meeting the requirements and ensuring that the domestic gas supply is uninterrupted. The CM specifically asked us to look at options where people are educated and made aware of alternative fuels. So in urban areas, wherever we have pipe natural gas, we want people to use the opportunity and convert to the PNG system," Nadendla added.

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Earlier on Friday, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma, highlighted an improvement in the LPG crisis, saying, "There is no panic booking now. Only 55 lakh LPG booking reported yesterday."Reassuring consumers, Sharma also said that there is no shortage of supply across the country. "There is adequate stock available, no outlets are dry out," she stated.

However, she acknowledged that concerns remain. "LPG issue is still worrisome," she said. The prices of industrial diesel have also increased by 25 per cent from Rs 87.67/ltr to Rs 109.59/ltr.

This comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, with both sides engaged in an escalating conflict marked by missile exchanges and military operations since February 28. (ANI)

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