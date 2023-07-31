Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, this month, focused on taking educational reforms to the next level, a press release from the Chief Minister's office said.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister instructed the Working Group on Future Technology Skills to work on an action plan to integrate school education reforms with higher education, introduce Artificial Intelligence in curriculum in schools and colleges and change the examination system, the release said.

Jagan also laid the foundation stone for the construction of 50,793 houses for the poor in the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) region and sent a clear message that Amaravati would be home for all ushering in an era of social justice.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for five food processing units in Chittoor, Satya Sai and Anantapur districts, 7-star Oberoi Hotels at Gandikota, Visakhapatnam, Chittoor Dairy, Medical College and a 300-bed hospital at Chittoor, Virtualmaze Softys and TeknoDome units at Kopparthi.

Jagan inaugurated six food processing units in Annamayya, Chittoor, Vizianagaram and Kurnool districts. AIL Dixon Technologies at Kopparthi, YSR Integrated Sports Academy, YSR ISTA Skill Development Centre at Pulivendula, City Forest Park and NuTech Biosciences and the new municipal administrative building in Kadapa.

The Cabinet decided to bestow full rights to 66,111 dalits over 63,191acres of assigned lands and distribute 54,129 acres of assigned lands to 46,935 landless farmers afresh, remove Inam lands from Section 22-A and fill existing vacancies in several departments, Government educational institutions and hospitals.

The Cabinet also ratified the SIPB approval to allow investments worth Rs. 11647crore for setting up hydro storage power project, solar, wind power units, resorts, food, beverages, coco butter and powder-making units.

During review meetings, Jagan directed officials to ensure high quality of ration given to women and lactating mothers and to use drones extensively in agriculture.

According to the press statement, the Chief Minister released Rs. 1117.21crore towards insurance claims benefiting 10.20 lakh farmers, Rs.560.73crore under Jagananna Thodu benefiting 5,10,412 small and marginal street vendors, Rs.194crore for Nethanna Nestham for helping handloom weavers, Rs.45.53crore under Jagananna Videshi Vidya Deevena benefiting 357 students and flagged off 146 new ambulances to further strengthen the 108 ambulance services.

The Chief Minister called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi and sought their cooperation for the development of the State.

He also appealed to the Telugu NRIs to be part of State development by extending financial support and sharing their exposure and experience. With the State witnessing a hectic schedule of Jagananna Surkasha camps for resolving people’s grievances, the Chief Minister also strongly defended the volunteer system and brushed aside the opposition’s allegations, the press release stated.

Among the most prominent visitors who called on the Chief Minister in July include Union Minister for Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju, Sri Lankan Eastern Province Governor Senthil Thondaman and the island nation's Deputy High Commissioner in India Dr D. Venkateswaran, K Raheja Group President Neel Raheja and AP Grama Revenue Officers' Association President Ravindra Raju. (ANI)

