Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Tuesday ended Telugu Desam Party's leader Palla Srinivasa Rao's six-day long hunger strike against the privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

This morning, officials of the Andhra Pradesh police arrived at Gajuwaka near TDP Party office where the leader was holding a strike and forcefully lifted the leader and shifted him to KIMS hospital in Gajuwaka.

"State government trying to break my hunger strike, but I'll continue it in hospital", the TDP leader said.

Supporters of TDP had gathered outside the police station and were heard shouting 'Jai Palla' slogans in support o the leader.

On February 11, slamming the opposition parties over disinvestment of Rashtriya ISPAT Nigam Limited, popularly known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, by the Centre, YSRCP senior leader and spokesperson Ambati Rambabu said the decision of disinvestment is painful for Andhra Pradesh as well as its government.

In October 2020, a decision of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) had given in-principle approval for 100 per cent strategic disinvestment of the government of India's shareholding in the Vizag steel plant. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)