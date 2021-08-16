Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police nabbed the accused who allegedly stabbed a BTech student in Guntur on Sunday.

State Director General of Police Gautam Sawang in a statement announced that the accused in the case has been detained. He informed that the accused was identified with the information by local people and scanning CCTV footage. He will be produced in court.

Also Read | Shillong Violence: Total Curfew, Internet Services Cut in 4 Meghalaya Districts; State Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui Quits.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy announced Rs 10 lakh exgratia for the family of the deceased and directed officials to provide the necessary help. He ordered a speedy investigation in the matter while directing police to ensure that the culprit gets stringent punishment.

A girl was allegedly stabbed to death in broad daylight in Guntur district on Sunday.

Also Read | Air India Flight With 129 Passengers From Kabul Lands in Delhi Amid Afghanistan Crisis.

As per the local police, the girl was a B-Tech third-year student in a private engineering college in Guntur.

"This morning, she was out on a road when an individual asked her to get on his bike. She refused his offer. Following this rejection, that youth stabbed her and fled from the site. Locals in the vicinity informed her family. She was taken to Government General Hospital Guntur where the doctors declared her brought dead," police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)