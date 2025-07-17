Amaravati, Jul 17 (PTI) The eighth State Investment Promotion Board of Andhra Pradesh headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday approved 22 projects worth Rs 39,473 crore with the scope to generate 30,899 jobs, the government said.

The CM directed ministers and officials to create the relevant ecosystem around the industrial projects coming up in the state.

Also Read | India Successfully Test-Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I From Odisha Coast, Say Defence Sources.

"The eighth SIPB headed by CM Chandrababu approved investments worth Rs 39,473 crore. The 22 projects approved today will provide jobs to 30,899 people," an official release said.

The approved projects included an investment of Rs 1,800 crore from Renew Vyoman Power Pvt Ltd in Kurnool and Nandyal districts, JSW Neo Energy (Rs 2,000 crore; Kadapa), JSW AP Steel Plant (Rs 4,500 crore; Kadapa) and Laurus Labs (Rs 5,630 crore; Anakapalli).

Also Read | 'Arvind Kejriwal Used Government Funds to Buy Mobiles Costing Up to INR 1.63 Lakh', Claims Delhi Minister Ashish Sood.

Other projects included Lulu Shopping Malls International Ltd (Rs 1,222 crore; Vizag & Vijayawada), Renew Photovoltaic (Rs 3,700 crore; Anakapalli) and AS International (Rs 1,000 crore; Chittoor), among others.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)