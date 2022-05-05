Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): A man allegedly died by suicide in Bhimadole police station in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru district on Wednesday.

A suspect in a chain-snatching case, Manipalli Appa Rao, was found hanging in the station's bathroom, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma.

Also Read | Yogi Adityanath Govt Planning to Build Floating Restaurant Near Boat Club in Prayagraj.

"The accused was brought to the station on May 1 in a theft case. He had gone to take a bath on May 4 when the incident took place. He took a curtain along with him which he used as a pillow and hung himself inside the bathroom," Sharma said.

"The accused was then rushed to the hospital. But he died during the treatment," he added.

Also Read | GitHub Rolls Out 2-Factor Authentication for 7.2 Million Developers in India.

Police have registered a custodial death case and have taken up an investigation.

"A custodial death was reported. As per rules and regulations action will be taken," the SP said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)