Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu cleared the file pertaining to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to provide aid to poor families who are facing financial constraints after undergoing medical treatment and gave his consent for release of Rs 38 cr to benefit 3,456 persons, said an official statement.

On the occasion of Ugadi on Sunday, Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu decided to extend a helping hand to the poor.

After the TDP-led NDA came to power till now Rs 281.38 cr has been released to benefit 23,418 persons under CMRF.

CM Naidu stated that his ultimate goal is to create a society free of poverty. As part of this vision, he is launching the P4 initiative, according to an official statement.

CM wished that the Sri Vishwavasu Nama Samvatsara Ugadi festival would bring new hope and happiness into people's lives. The state government organized Ugadi celebrations at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada, where CM Naidu participated, the statement added.

CM offered special prayers and attended the Panchanga Sravanam (astrological predictions for the year) conducted by Padma Shri awardee Madugula Nagaphani Sharma. The CM also released almanacs from TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams), the Agriculture Department, and the Horticulture Department. Additionally, he unveiled the State Cultural Department's annual events calendar.

CM pointed out that Indian culture and traditions are unique and must be preserved. Forgetting history means losing our identity. Ugadi reminds us of Pachadi (a traditional festive dish) and Panchanga Sravanam, the statement added.

Naidu recalled that, in his childhood, villagers used to sit together and listen to the Panchanga recitation. To promote the Telugu language and culture, his previous government established Avadhana Kendram (Literary Center) near Hitech City, Hyderabad, Annamayya Kshetram (Cultural Center), and Shilpakala Vedika (Art & Cultural Auditorium). The state government now conducts Ugadi celebrations at Delhi Andhra Bhavan and Chennai's Potti Sriramulu Memorial Trust. (ANI)

