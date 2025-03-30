New Delhi, March 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the surrender of 50 Naxalites in Chhattisgarh and said those who lay down weapons and adopt the path of development will be rehabilitated. Shah once again appealed to those who have not come forward to surrender to give up arms and join the mainstream. "After March 31, 2026, Naxalism will become history in the country, this is our resolution," he said. Anti-Naxal Operation in Chhattisgarh: Maoist Operative Involved in IED Blast Killed; 49 Extremists Eliminated in 10 Days.

"It is a matter of great joy that 50 Naxalites in Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) surrendered, abandoning the path of violence. I welcome those who leave violence and weapons and join the mainstream of development," he wrote on 'X' in Hindi. Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policy is clear that any Naxalite who leaves weapons and adopts the path of development will be rehabilitated and connected to the mainstream. Sukma Encounter: 16 Naxalites Killed, 2 Jawans Injured in Fierce Gunfight Between Security Forces and Insurgents in Chhattisgarh (Watch Video).

Fifty Naxalites, including 14 with a cumulative reward of 68 lakh on their heads, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday. Of the 50 who surrendered, six carried rewards of Rs 8 lakh each, while three had bounties of Rs 5 lakh each. Five others had rewards of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads, police said. The District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), CRPF and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) played a key role in their surrender, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)