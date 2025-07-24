Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will embark on a six-day visit to Singapore from July 26 to 31, aimed at attracting investments to Andhra Pradesh.

During the visit, the Chief Minister will engage with representatives of leading global companies, business owners, prominent industrialists, and notable personalities.

This visit will mark his second foreign tour since the formation of the coalition government, following his earlier visit to Davos. The Singapore visit will serve as a key platform to promote Brand AP and showcase the state's new industrial and ease-of-doing-business policies, said the release.

The Chief Minister will highlight Andhra Pradesh's robust infrastructure, including ports, airports, highways, harbours, and abundant water and land resources, as well as its 1,053 km coastline and skilled human capital, urging global investors to explore opportunities in the state.

Throughout the six-day visit, Chandrababu Naidu will hold meetings with CEOs and senior representatives of various companies. On the first day, he will participate in the Telugu Diaspora meeting to be attended by members of the Telugu community from Singapore and neighbouring countries.

He will extend an invitation to them to invest in Andhra Pradesh and encourage their participation in the state's P4 (Public-Private-People Partnership) initiative for poverty eradication.

The Chief Minister will focus on attracting investments in sectors such as port-based projects, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and data centres. He will meet with senior dignitaries in Singapore to invite industrialists from the region to the Visakhapatnam Investment Summit scheduled for November this year.

According to the press release, CM Chandrababu Naidu will also participate in business roundtable meetings centred on the digital economy and fintech, and will attend a dedicated business roadshow in Singapore. As part of the tour, he will also visit key infrastructure and logistics centres across the country. (ANI)

