Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 14 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited the Palani Murugan temple in Madurai district on Friday to offer prayers.

Speaking to the media, Kalyan shared his plans to discuss with Andhra Pradesh Transport Corporation officials the possibility of reinstating the Palani-Tirupati daily bus service, which was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also committed to raising the demand for a daily train service between Palani and Tirupati with the central government and to taking necessary steps to address it.

Kalyan said, "I have now come to the sacred Palani Murugan temple and prayed to Lord Murugan for the prosperity of the nation and its people."

"I recently came to know that there was a daily bus service from Palani to Tirupati Temple, which was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, I will discuss with the Andhra Pradesh Transport Corporation officials and take steps to restart the Palani-Tirupati bus service. I will also speak to the central government regarding the demand for a daily train service from Palani to Tirupati and take necessary action," he said.

He also stated that politics should not be discussed in spiritual places.

The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister also visited and offered prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in the district.

Earlier on February 11, the Thaipusam festival, dedicated to Lord Murugan was celebrated with devotion, special prayers, and offerings at the Palani Murugan temple in Madurai.

Lakhs of devotees gathered at Murugan temples, especially the Aarupadai Veedu, for grand festivities.

The festival of Thaipusam marked by the worship of Lord Muruga was celebrated by people with grandeur and religious fervour across Tamil Nadu and they thronged shrines and offered prayers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on 'X' greeted the people and posted, "Wishing everyone a joyous and blessed Thaipoosam! May the divine grace of Lord Murugan guide us with strength, prosperity and wisdom. On this sacred occasion, I pray for happiness, good health and success for all. May this day also bring peace and positivity into our lives! Vetrivel Muruganuku Arogara!"

The Thirupparankundram Subramaniya Swamy temple in Madurai, the first of the six most sacred temples of Lord Muruga in Tamil Nadu, and the five other temples --Tiruchendur, Palani, Swamimalali, Tiruttani and Pazhamudircholai-- was flocked with devotees. (ANI)

