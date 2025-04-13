Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday distributed house site title documents to 354 beneficiaries under the Mana Illu-Mana Lokesh (Our House-Our Lokesh) programme organised in Mangalagiri.

The beneficiaries are from Tadepalli Drivers Colony, Salam Centre, Vundavalli Centre, Seethanagaram and Padmashali Bazar, according to a release.

Also Read | Impersonation Scam Alert: Indore Man Impersonates Woman Using Voice Changing App, Dupes NRI of INR 2.68 Crore After Sending Marriage Proposal Through Bharat Matrimonial Site.

Addressing the gathering, he said that at the second cabinet meeting after the TDP-led NDA came to power, he got sanctioned the 100-bedded hospital for which he laid the foundation on Sunday.

Lokesh said he would ensure that this hospital is completed in 365 days and dedicated to the people of Mangalagiri.

Also Read | Vishu 2025: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Extends Vishu Greetings, Says Festival Is a Symbol of Prosperity and Abundance.

The IT Minister promised the people that underground drainage, drinking water, and power projects would be launched in June. He also said that he has launched the first park in Mangalagiri, as promised, to develop tanks and parks. Several people have requested community halls, and as promised during electioneering, land has been identified for 17 such community halls, while the construction of two buildings has already been taken up.

"We will complete the construction of community halls in the next 18 months. Also, you all know the poor condition of roads during the previous government and all the roads have now been repaired besides filling the potholes after our Government came to power. The four-lane road between Mangalagiri and Tenali has been taken up," Lokesh said.

Recalling the long-time demand for a retaining wall in Mangalagiri, Lokesh promised to take up the construction of the wall at a cost of Rs 300 crore. "In 2019, I decided to contest from Mangalagiri. I really felt sad when I lost the election but from the very next day I was very keen on victory from here. Hence, for five years, I worked hard and won your hearts to win the polls from here with a huge margin," Lokesh said.

Keeping the people's health in mind, NTR Sanjeevini, free water tankers and sewing machines for women have been supplied while oxygen and masks were supplied during Covid time, Lokesh said. This apart, along with Mangalagiri premier league 26 programmes have been taken up for the sake of children which are still being continued, he added.

Listing out several other programs taken up in the Mangalagiri segment, the Minister said that with the cooperation of Mr Anagani Satya Prasad, house-site patts are being distributed to 3,000 families within a matter of 11 months. "We have been striving hard for the welfare of the people and all the developmental activities are being taken up with a commitment," he stated.

Lokesh admitted that the majority of the voters of Mangalagiri have given him responsibility, and it has further increased. The GOs that are being issued for Mangalagiri are becoming useful for the entire State as the MLAs from other parts of the State began asking him how these developmental activities are being taken up, the IT Minister said.

People's cooperation is necessary for taking up welfare and development, Lokesh said and observed that 1000 tonnes of waste has come into the open after Swachh Mangalagiri is initiated. Stressing the need to put an end to throwing waste on the roads, Lokesh felt that Mangalagiris should be number one in cleanliness.

"My goal is Mangalagiri should be on top in every aspect, including the 100-bedded hospital. The TDP-led NDA is ready to take up anything good for the people and I, as your MLA, will always stand by you all. Will always take care of the people of Mangalagiri," Nara Lokesh maintained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)