Indore, April 13: A new type of fraud has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a man from Indore City duped an NRI of INR 2.68 crore by impersonating a woman. Police officials said that the accused cheated the complainant by posing as a woman using a voice-changing application. The incident came to light after the NRI, identified as Venkat Kalga, a resident of Andhra Pradesh, lodged a complaint with the police.

Kalga, who presently works in North Carolina, USA, told cops that he received a marriage proposal from a girl on the Bharat Matrimonial website, reports the Free Press Journal. Following the proposal, Kalga started speaking to the so-called woman on mobile and video calls, only to realise that the person he was talking to was a man who was a fraudster. Indore Shocker: Elderly Man Kills Wife With Pair of Scissors in Madhya Pradesh, Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor of Building.

As per the complaint, the accused used a voice-changing app while speaking on video calls and used to keep his front camera off. However, during one video call, the camera of the accused's mobile was accidentally turned on, which exposed the fraud. The NRI, in his complaint, also told the police that he started talking with the accused after the two exchanged their numbers.

In the beginning, the two messaged and video-called each other. The complainant said that during the call, the fraudster spoke to him intimately and duped him of INR 2.68 crore in installments by making different excuses every time. During the investigation, the police traced the accused, Vishal Jeswani, and arrested him from Ahmedabad. They also arrested his sister, Simran, from Indore. Indore Shocker: BSc Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 3rd Floor of College in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

During interrogation, the accused told Crime Branch officials that his sister Simran spoke to the accused on call two to three times. Post this, it was him who used to talk to the NRI in a girl's voice using a voice-changing app. Simran also admitted that she spoke to the victim two to three times on video calls, during which she posed as Barkha's sister.

The investigation revealed that it was Vishal who planned the entire fraud.

