West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 2 (ANI): Six kg ninety-two grams of gold worth 3 crore 84 lakh rupees, along with 49,970 rupees in cash, was confiscated from Ten accused in Bhimavaram town, District Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravi Prakash said on Friday.

"The town police successfully seized a significant amount of gold in Bhimavaram town. A total of 6 kg 92 grams of gold, along with 49,970 rupees in cash, was confiscated from them. The estimated value of the seized gold is 3 crore 84 lakh rupees," Ravi Prakash said.

District SP Ravi Prakash announced the successful operation by Bhimavaram town police that led to the apprehension of ten suspects involved in a major gold smuggling ring.

"Ten suspects are apprehended and the arrests took place outside the railway station based on intelligence reports indicating gold smuggling from Guduru in Nellore district via train network," SP Ravi said.

District SP Ravi Prakash commended the efforts of the Bhimavaram town police in thwarting the gold smuggling attempt.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

