Patna, February 2: Two persons travelling on a motorcycle were killed after a speeding truck overturned and fell on them in Bihar's Samastipur district on Thursday, the police said.

Following the accident the locals set the truck on fire and also damaged a police van as well. The accident took place at Dalsinghsarai block on NH-28. Bihar Road Accident: Three Youths Killed in Road Mishap As Speeding Bike Crashes Into Parked Truck in Kaimur District (Watch Video).

The locals claimed that the truck laden with stone chips was travelling at a high speed and the driver of the vehicle lost control over it. As a result, the truck overturned and fell on the two persons travelling on the bike. The driver and helper of the truck fled from the spot and left the vehicle.

