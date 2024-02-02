Varanasi, February 2: A student of IIT (BHU) in Varanasi has been found hanging in his hostel room. Final-year B.Arch (architecture) student Utkarsh Raj, 23, was reportedly suffering from depression and undergoing counselling sessions.

Utkarsh's father Rajendra Prasad is a section officer in BHU and the family is based in Varanasi. IIT BHU is yet to issue a statement. IIT-BHU Student Rape Case: Three Arrested Nearly Two Months After Sexual Assault Incident, Probe Underway.

Police said some of Utkarsh's friends broke open the door of his room when he did not respond to their calls. Doctors at BHU hospital declared him dead on arrival. IIT Student Stripped, Forcibly Kissed, Held Captive by Bike-Borne Men at BHU Campus in Varanasi; Students Stage Protest (Watch Video).

This follows three suicides in IIT-Kanpur since mid-December Ph.D scholar Priyanka Jaiswal, 29, allegedly died by suicide on January 18, M.Tech student Vikas Kumar Meena, 31, on January 10 and researcher Pallavi Chilka, 34, on December 19.

