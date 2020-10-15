Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and the state's Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed their grief and sadness at the sudden passing away of Sobha Naidu, an eminent Kuchipudi dancer and an outstanding disciple of the renowned master Vempati Chinna Satyam.

Governor Harichandan said Dr Sobha Naidu mastered the technique of Kuchipudi and played lead roles in dance-dramas at a very young age and her performance in the roles of Satyabhama and Padmavati were well acclaimed. Naidu also contributed to popularity of the Kuchipudi dance by imparting training to younger students, said the Governor.

Governor Harichandan in a message said he "prays to Lord Sri Jagannath and Lord Sri Venkateswara for her soul to rest in peace and offer my heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family".

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the passing away of the renowned danseuse.

From being a disciple of Vempati China Satyam to heading the dance Academy to train young dancers, Shobha Naidu, born in Anakapalle, has done great service to Kuchipudi and her ballads and solo performances had won worldwide acclaim, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

The 64-year old exponent of Kuchipudi passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad where she was undergoing treatment for a long illness.

Naidu had received the Padma Shri in the year 2001. She has to her credit has presentations and choreographies of the Ballets Vipranarayana and Kalyana Srinivasa among others. She had also given many performances abroad, including at venues in the US and the UK.

Many eminent dancers took to Twitter to express their grief at Naidu's demise.

Classical dancer Sonal Mansingh tweeted: Deepest condolences to India's dance fraternity on sad demise of the eminent Kuchipudi dancer-Guru Padmashri Smt. Sobha Naidu. May har dancing rejoice the Divine in Heaven. Peace be on her Soul." (ANI)

