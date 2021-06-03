Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): The payment of the 'Vahana Mitra' scheme amount for the third year 2021-22 has been preponed to June 15, the Transport Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Perni Venkatramaiah informed on Thursday.

While addressing media, he said, "The scheme was scheduled for July as per the welfare calendar of the state. However, since the Covid conditions are prevailing and the drivers of autos, taxis, and maxi cabs are facing financial troubles, therefore Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy has preponed the disbursal of this welfare scheme amount to June 15".

The minister also informed that financial assistance of Rs 10,000 will be given to 2,23,238 beneficiaries under this scheme, and is intended for expenditure towards insurance, fitness certificate, repairs, and other requirements.

The list of these beneficiaries will be displayed at the secretariats of villages and wards.

"33,223 are dropped from the list of beneficiaries as they have sold out their vehicles", the minister added. He also informed that 17,465 applications were under scrutiny and that they will only be included in the list of beneficiaries after an inquiry proves their eligibility.

Venkatramaiah also informed that the persons who are getting a financial benefit under other government schemes will be suspended from this scheme. And for all those who have newly procured auto, taxi, or maxi cab, will have to apply for the benefit by June 8, and will have to upload the same by June 10.

Talking about the allegations made by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders regarding the benefit amount being taken back in the form of penalties, Venkatramaiah said, "During TDP rule in 2016-17, penalties worth Rs 9.34 crores were imposed on auto and taxi drivers. These penalties were reduced in the latter year, keeping the elections in mind".

The minister added, "The penalties levied in Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's rule were in lakhs of rupees only. So, the satirical criticism of TDP leaders is undue and unwarranted".

"Our government is committed to the welfare of all auto, taxi, maxi cab drivers", he said. (ANI)

