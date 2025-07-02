Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): The Anakapalli police recovered 625 stolen and lost mobile phones worth Rs 1.20 crore and returned them to their owners, the police said.

With this recent recovery, the Anakapalli district police have now traced and returned a total of 3,336 mobile phones valued at Rs 5.27 crore to their owners throughout all phases of this initiative, said SP Tuhin Sinha.

Since the launch of the programme, the department has registered 5,600 complaints of lost or stolen mobile phones. Among them, the police have recovered and returned 2,711 devices to the victims in the previous nine phases.

"With this 10th instalment, a total of 3336 mobile phones worth approximately Rs 5.27 crore belonging to various companies have been recovered and handed over to the respective phone owners," SP Sinha told ANI.

"Mobile phones were recovered from Anakapalle district as well as other districts in the state and neighbouring states at great expense," he added.

Sinha stated that as part of the drive, a special cell was established for the recovery of mobile phones, and the staff successfully recovered these devices by providing timely advice.

He further highlighted the department's dedication to adopting modern policing techniques. "The district police have made it easier to receive complaints about lost mobile phones without having to file an FIR or go to the police station. If you provide the details of the mobile, the IT core staff is working to track the lost mobile and return it to the victims as soon as possible," he asserted.

Expressing his happiness on the success, Sinha said, "I am happy to have recovered 625 mobile phones today and handed them over to the victims. "

The SP announced that the Anakapalle District Police Department will work to ensure that the public has more confidence in the police department.

Additional SP Y.M. Deva Prasad, Cyber Cell Inspector B. Venkata Rao, other inspectors Balasurya Rao, Laxman Murthy, Lakshmi, Ramesh, IT Core SI B. Suresh Babu and staff participated in this program. (ANI)

