Mumbai, July 1: After the US deployed its powerful GBU-57/A Massive Ordnance Penetrators on Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility on June 22, India is reportedly working on its version of a bunker-buster missile. This new development is being led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), to boost India’s strategic strike capabilities against underground enemy targets.

According to reports, DRDO is modifying the Agni-5 intercontinental ballistic missile to carry a massive 7,500 kg conventional warhead, specifically designed to penetrate deep underground bunkers. The original Agni-5 missile, with a range of over 5,000 km and capable of carrying nuclear warheads, will now have a new variant with a shorter range of 2,500 km but far greater payload capacity. INS Tamal Commissioned: Indian Navy’s Latest Stealth Warship Commissioned in Russia.

India Developing Its Own Bunker-Buster Missile?

The new missile is expected to reach hypersonic speeds, between Mach 8 and Mach 20, allowing it to strike targets with high precision. It will reportedly be able to penetrate 80 to 100 metres underground before detonation, making it suitable for destroying hardened targets such as missile silos, command centres, and nuclear storage facilities in adversary nations like China and Pakistan.

What Are Bunker-Buster Bombs?

In simple terms, bunker-buster bombs are designed to hit and destroy targets buried deep underground. Instead of exploding on impact, they drill into the ground before detonating, causing damage to heavily fortified structures below the surface. DRDO Successfully Conducts Maiden Flight Trials of Stratospheric Airship Platform From Sheopur Trial Site in Madhya Pradesh (See Pics).

Unlike the US, which uses heavy bomber aircraft like B-2 and B-52 to deliver such bombs, India’s approach focuses on missile-based delivery, offering faster deployment and lower operational costs. This also addresses a key limitation, as Indian fighter jets like the Su-30 and Rafale are not equipped to deliver massive bombs like the GBU-57.

Two variants of this Agni-5 missile are reportedly in the works, one with an airburst warhead for surface-level targets, and another for deep penetration. The warhead in the latter could weigh up to 8 tonnes, potentially more powerful than the US GBU-57, which weighs about 2.5 tonnes.

