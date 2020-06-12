Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Andhra Pradesh Reports 141 New COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

Agency News ANI| Jun 12, 2020 07:04 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Andhra Pradesh Reports 141 New COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): A total of 141 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, the state Health Department officials said.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state has surged to 4,402.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh to Levy Rs 100 Penalty if Anyone Found Not Wearing Mask: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

With 1,723 active cases, 80 fatalities have been recorded due to coronavirus as of Friday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has witnessed 2,97,535 number of coronavirus cases including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated while 8,498 have died due to COVID-19 till now. (ANI)

Also Read | AP Intermediate Board Exam Result 2020 Declared at manabadi.co.in: Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Marks Online at bieap.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement