India News | Andhra Pradesh Reports 141 New COVID-19 Cases in Last 24 Hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): A total of 141 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Andhra Pradesh, the state Health Department officials said.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state has surged to 4,402.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh to Levy Rs 100 Penalty if Anyone Found Not Wearing Mask: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 12, 2020:.

With 1,723 active cases, 80 fatalities have been recorded due to coronavirus as of Friday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has witnessed 2,97,535 number of coronavirus cases including 1,41,842 active cases, 1,47,195 cured/discharged/migrated while 8,498 have died due to COVID-19 till now. (ANI)

Also Read | AP Intermediate Board Exam Result 2020 Declared at manabadi.co.in: Check BIEAP 1st, 2nd Year Marks Online at bieap.gov.in.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)