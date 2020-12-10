Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): A total of 538 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours.

A bulletin released by Andhra COVID nodal officer said that 64,354 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the state out of which 538 tested positive for COVID-19.

The total count of cases in the state has increased to 8,73,995. It has 5,237 active cases.

With 558 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged patients has increased to 8,61,711.

The state reported one death in Guntur and one in Krishna districts. The death toll has gone up to 7,047. (ANI)

