Jaipur, December 10: Nine newborns were reported dead within the past 24 hours at Kota's JK Lone Hospital. The death of infants is reminiscent of the horror repeated each winter in the region. Since 2014, around 1000 child fatalities per year have been reported in the colder months due to respiratory diseases like pneumonia, meningoencephalitis and congenital pneumonia.

Out of the nine deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, three were related to congenital diseases, said a top hospital official. The deaths have driven an alarm among the authorities. A similar spree of child fatalities in Kota in last winter had drawn several flak towards the Rajasthan government. Kota Infant Deaths in Last Winter: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Wrote to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Assured 'Full Support' From Centre.

Update by ANI

Rajasthan: 9 newborns died at JK Lone Hospital in Kota in the last 24 hours. District Collector forms an Investigation committee. "Out of 9 newborns, 3 were brought dead, 3 had congenital diseases & 2 were referred cases," says JK Lone Hospital Medical Superintendent, S C Dulara pic.twitter.com/oRp1R9PG4U — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2020

"Out of 9 newborns, 3 were brought dead, 3 had congenital diseases and 2 were referred cases," said SC Dulara, the Medical Superintendent of JK Lone Hospital.

The District Collector has formed a team to investigate the cause of diseases and the reason behind the deaths. The committee may also look into the alleged infrastructural lapses, and will also ascertain whether there was any medical negligence.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also expected to monitor the situation. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the government would ensure the implementation of all steps to prevent the loss of lives of minor due to negligence.

"9 newborns have lost their lives, out of which 3 were brought dead. I've issued directions that under no circumstances should we lose the life of any newborn due to the negligence of doctors. CM and government is taking this issue very seriously," Sharma said.

