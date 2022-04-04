Amaravati, Apr 4 (PTI) In an indication that fresh COVID-19 cases are waning in Andhra Pradesh, the state on Monday reported only one new infection, taking the total tally to 23,19,578.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 14,730, as no new fatality was reported during the last 24 hours ending at 9 am today, a health bulletin said.

The lone case was reported in East Godavari district.

With 32 patients being recuperated, the total number of active cases stood at 119. The total recoveries stood at 23,04,729, it said.

As many as 2,726 samples were tested today.

