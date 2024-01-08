Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): The national general secretary of the TDP, Nara Lokesh, expressed confidence that the government led by former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu would return to power in just three months.

He outlined plans for the comprehensive development of the state, including the Mangalagiri Assembly segment.

Numerous local leaders from the ruling YSRCP and other political parties joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh.

"I am happy to welcome all these leaders, industrialists, intellectuals and prominent citizens from different sectors into the TDP fold as all of them have reposed faith in me," Nara Lokesh said.

The call given by Nara Lokesh, for the overall development of the state, particularly the Mangalagiri Assembly segment, is getting a tremendous response, following which all of them are getting attracted to join the TDP.

The president of the Weavers Wing, Jaggarapu Rammohan Rao, his son, Ram Lakshman Vivek, along with members from over 100 families joined the party on Sunday.

Nara Lokesh also welcomed Peddinti Babu Rao, B Mariyanna, Nandigam Sada Siva Rao and members of 60 families from Tadepalle, all belonging to the YSRCP.

TDP local leaders, Abaddhaiah and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier on Saturday, TDP launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance, citing an incident of a toilet in East Godavari district bearing a flex board praising his 'Jagananna Arogya Suraksha' scheme.

TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh questioned the government's priorities and mocked the resort to such publicity stunts amidst rising unemployment and economic woes.

In a press release, Nara Lokesh highlighted the apparent obsession of the Chief Minister with public image, pointing to the "Jagananna Arogya Suraksha Toilet" flexi as a prime example. He further criticized the lack of tangible achievements in Jagan's four-and-a-half-year tenure, stating, "With nothing to boast about, the ruling party leaders are stooping so low to install such flexes on toilets." (ANI)

