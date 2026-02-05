Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Tension prevailed in Tirupati Rural Mandal after student leaders affiliated with the Students' Federation of India (SFI) were allegedly attacked, abducted, and threatened by a group of unidentified persons near Vartha Cross, close to Lemon Tree Hotel, Tiruchanur Village, on Tuesday (February 3) morning.

According to the police, the incident occurred at around 11:30 am when SFI leader V Reddy Kumar (28), a resident of Parikidona village in Chowdepalli Mandal of Chittoor district, along with student leaders Sheikh Ali Akbar and Vinod Kumar, and other students, were proceeding to the District Collector's Office to submit a complaint over alleged injustices at Mohan Babu University.

The complainant stated that about 20 unknown persons arrived at the spot in three vehicles. The accused allegedly formed an unlawful assembly, wrongfully restrained the students, assaulted Sheikh Ali Akbar and Vinod Kumar, and criminally intimidated them.

The attackers reportedly claimed to be associates of Satish, PRO of Mohan Babu University, Manchu Mohan Babu, and Manchu Vishnu. The accused allegedly threatened the students with dire consequences before forcibly kidnapping Akbar and Vinod Kumar in the vehicles and fleeing towards Chittoor.

During the incident, one of the accused is also alleged to have taken away a motorcycle belonging to Sheikh Ali Akbar.

Following the incident, complainant V Reddy Kumar approached the police station and lodged a written complaint seeking immediate action to rescue the kidnapped students and bring the accused to justice.

Based on the complaint, police registered an FIR under relevant sections pertaining to unlawful assembly, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint, assault, criminal intimidation, kidnapping, and theft. The case has been taken up for investigation, and efforts are underway to trace the accused, rescue the victims, and recover the vehicles involved.

Police officials stated that jurisdictional aspects are being examined and assured strict action against those found responsible. (ANI)

